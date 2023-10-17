ADVERTISEMENT

Twin low pressure areas to trigger rain in Kerala

October 17, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Fairly widespread rain likely across State for next five days

The Hindu Bureau

The first post monsoon low-pressure areas over the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are likely to form in the coming days, said a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday. Under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over the Southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area, a low-pressure area is likely to develop over the Southeast and adjoining East-central Arabian Sea in 36 hours.

It is likely to move further west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over Central Arabian Sea around October 21, said the bulletin. The weather system is expected to move away from the Kerala coast in tune with its intensification, according to the weather models of the IMD. Another cyclonic circulation lies over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Andaman Sea extending upto 4.5 km above the mean sea level.

It is likely to move west-northwestwards and under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the east-central Bay of Bengal around October 20. A trough runs from the above cyclonic circulation over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Andaman Sea to south coastal Tamil Nadu extending up to 4.5 km above mean sea level tilting southwards with height. This is likely to trigger fairly widespread rain across the State for the next five days, said the bulletin.

