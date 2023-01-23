Twin houses to be converted into single houses

January 23, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

All twin houses constructed under the M.N. Laksham Veedu Scheme will be converted into single houses to mark its golden jubilee. This was announced by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan during his policy address to the Legislative Assembly on Monday.

The Housing department would launch a mobile application named ‘e-Griha’ to provide innovative ideas in the sector. The Aswas Rental Housing Scheme will be extended to all medical colleges in the State. The centres would be started under Kerala State Nirmithi Kendra to provide free technical advice and guidance to the general public.

Meanwhile, Mr. Khan said the Sports and Youth Affairs department was planning to develop at least one playground in every grama panchayat. ‘Elite Scheme’ had been introduced to impart scientific and advanced training to talented sportspersons to equip them to compete in international competitions. A ‘One Million Goal’ campaign was held in November 2022 with the goal of imparting basic football training to one lakh students, coinciding with the World Cup Football, with the assistance of Sports Kerala Foundation.