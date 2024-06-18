ADVERTISEMENT

Twin brothers drown in water-filled quarry in Kasaragod

Updated - June 18, 2024 09:52 pm IST

Published - June 18, 2024 09:51 pm IST - Kasaragod

The Hindu Bureau

In a heart-wrenching incident, twin brothers Sudev and Sridev, aged 10, drowned in a water-filled laterite quarry near their residence at Cheemeni in Kasaragod. Bodies of the boys, students of Cheemeni Higher Secondary School and sons of Radhakrishnan and Pushpa of Cheemeni Kanyanthol, were discovered on Monday evening.

Bicycles belonging to the boys were found near the quarry, prompting a search when they did not return home as expected.

The Cheemeni police have initiated an investigation, registering a case of unnatural death.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US