Twin brothers drown in water-filled quarry in Kasaragod

In a heart-wrenching incident, twin brothers Sudev and Sridev, aged 10, drowned in a water-filled laterite quarry near their residence at Cheemeni in Kasaragod. Bodies of the boys, students of Cheemeni Higher Secondary School and sons of Radhakrishnan and Pushpa of Cheemeni Kanyanthol, were discovered on Monday evening.

Bicycles belonging to the boys were found near the quarry, prompting a search when they did not return home as expected.

The Cheemeni police have initiated an investigation, registering a case of unnatural death.

