Twin brothers from Kottayam embark on horse-cart ride across Kerala

Twin brothers Godwin and Glorin are travelling from Kasaragod to Kanyakumari on a horse drawn cart and in the process also supporting the cause of anti-drugs awareness

Godwin Chacko Thomas and Glorin Chacko Thomas , the twin brothers from Kottayam, during their trip across Kerala on a horse cart. | Photo Credit: VISHNU PRATHAP

Twin brothers Godwin and Glorin are travelling from Kasaragod to Kanyakumari on a horse drawn cart and in the process also supporting the cause of anti-drugs awareness

Despite its unwieldy size, Godwin Chacko Thomas and Glorin Chacko Thomas steer their vehicle effortlessly through the morning traffic by keeping to one side of the road. The fellow drivers have been fairly accommodative but the duo is also drawing a few stares at some points.

At a time when people are looking for faster and convenient options for commuting, the 24-year-old twin brothers from Nattakom, Kottayam have clambered onto a horse-drawn carriage and set off on a journey across the State. Their carriage is pulled by Alexi, a six-year-old sprightly horse, who remains unfazed by the chaotic road traffic in Kerala.

Starting off from Thrikkarippur in Kasaragod on October 30, the journey is slated to conclude at Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu by November end. The duo begin their journey from 4 a.m every day and cover up to 30 kms a day in different schedules.

“This is also the distance that Alexi has been covering every day since his training days. The maximum speed is five kms an hour and as in nights, we also do not allow him to walk under the scorching sun,” said Godwin.

The horse attracts admirers everywhere with people approaching the brothers with requests to feed the animal or for a picture with it it. People have also volunteered to offer the trio shelter to spend the nights.

As to why the duo has harked back to a transportation mode of the olden days, they hoped that it will help them enjoy the simple pleasures of life by travelling with their beloved pet, meeting a lot of people and see different places. “The reason we are travelling in this fashion is because it combines all the things that we like. We can’t think of a cooler thing than the jingling of bridles and the clip-clop of hooves ‘’, said Glorin.

Along the journey, they are also supporting the cause of anti-drug awareness.

Horses have been part of the duo’s life, who now run a horse-riding club in Kottayam, from a young age. Besides Alexi, they have two more horses – Dolly and Glow.