Twin brothers commit suicide

KOTTAYAM

02 August 2021 23:07 IST

They were unable to repay loan taken from a bank

In a case of suspected double suicide, two brothers from Kaduvakulam, Kottayam, were found dead in their house on Monday.

The 34-year-old twins were identified as Nissar Khan and Nazeer, sons of Puthupparambil Abdul Salam and Fathima. According to the police, the duo was found hanging from the ceiling in two separate rooms inside their house during the wee hours of the day.

Advertising

Advertising

Preliminary investigations attributed the suicides to financial crises in the family. The twin brothers, who had been previously employed in crane service unit and a vehicle garage respectively, were forced to leave their jobs a year ago following COVID-19, said the police.

“Having availed themselves of ₹13 lakh as loan from the Manippuzha branch of the Kottayam Urban Cooperative Bank, they had defaulted the repayment for more than two years. A few days ago, a team of bank officials reportedly approached the duo seeking immediate repayment of the loan amount,” said an official.

The bank authorities, meanwhile, dismissed allegations of exerting undue pressure on the duo for repayment.

“Of the total loan amount sanctioned on May 2, 2019 for the purchase of a 4.5 cents property, they could repay only about ₹19,000. On July 23 this year, our officers visited them and advised to pay back at least ₹2 lakh so as to regularise the loan and stop it from being listed as a non-performing asset,” explained a bank official. The brothers had reportedly attempted to settle the loan by selling off the property of their sister in Palakkad, though to no avail.

Suicide Prevention helpline—Maithri: (+91) (0)484 2540530