Twice discriminated against: the challenges of being a visually challenged woman

March 08, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Her voice chokes as she recalls her experience travelling on long-distance Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses in the State.

“In a crowded bus, people may come and stand right beside one’s seat. Being visually challenged, I cannot see if it is a man or a woman. Only when I experience an unwelcome touch do I know it is a man. To avoid such situations, the seats reserved for the differently abled towards the rear of the KSRTC buses should be moved towards the front,” says Vijayakumari K., president of the women’s forum of the Kerala Federation of the Blind.

Ms. Vijayakumari and other women in the women’s wing of the federation have many stories to tell–of being twice discriminated against—for being a woman and for being visually challenged. They were in the city to take part in the International Women’s Day celebrations organised by the federation on Wednesday.

Federation general secretary Abdul Hakkim says there are many visually challenged women whose families rarely let them venture out alone—to go to school or work—out of fear for their safety. Often, they belong to financially backward sections. Such women also tend not to get married or have families of their own. This increases the need for their parents or siblings to take care of them. Visually challenged men, though, rarely find themselves in such a position, he adds.

Geetha Narayanan, secretary of the women’s forum, school teachers, and anganwadi teachers, visit houses asking parents to send their visually challenged daughters to school but to no avail.

Beena Krishnan, associate professor of Malayalam at Government College, Nedumangad, who is visually challenged, says families either neglect the visually challenged or are overprotective of them. Both extremes should be avoided. Visually challenged children enjoy the same rights as other children, be it with regard to education or anything else. At the same time, they should not lead a sheltered life. Instead, they should be equipped to become independent in the event the parents are no longer around, she says.

Social support should be extended to visually challenged children so that they do not end up choosing conventional courses if their interest lies elsewhere. “We too have dreams. But society tends to decide what we can do or achieve owing to its ignorance. We do not want sympathy, we just need to be treated equally, with consideration for things we may find difficult,” she says.

Ms. Narayanan and Mr. Hakkim point out how unsafe society has become for visually challenged women. “If they ask for help, they may end up becoming exploited by anti-social elements. One cannot even hail an autorickshaw at night fearing an unpleasant experience,” they say.

Mobility is one aspect that Ms. Krishnan too expresses concerns about. Awareness about walking stick should be generated among drivers, conductors, and the like so that the visually challenged can move about more freely, she says.