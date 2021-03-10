Twenty20 releases second list of candidates

KOCHI

10 March 2021 17:53 IST

Twenty20 — the corporate-backed political party — has fielded a doctor, retired professor, and a fitness expert as its candidates in Thrikkakara, Ernakulam and Kochi Assembly constituencies respectively.

Terry Thomas Edathotty, a consultant Orthodontics at Lisie Hospital here, is the candidate in Thrikkakara. A resident of Kakkanad for the last 20 years, he was district governor of Y’s Men International and present vice president of the State chapter of Indian Dental Association, according to a release.

Leslie Pallath, who is the candidate in Ernakulam, was faculty member of St. Albert’s College for 29 years and served as its Principal for four years. He was chairman of the Board of Examinations of Mahatma Gandhi University for five years.

Shini Antony, who will contest from Kochi segment, had secured graduation in International Sports and Science from Mumbai University. A resident of Fort Kochi, she is now running a fitness centre and offers physiotherapy training sessions for the differently-abled children.

This is the second list of candidates announced by Twenty20. It had earlier announced candidates for five Assembly constituencies in Ernakulam district.