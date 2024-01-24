GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Twenty20 dubs police complaints against Sabu M. Jacob by CPI(M) and Kunnathunad MLA ‘fabricated’

Twenty20 accuses CPI(M) and P.V. Sreenijin of trying to ‘trap’ Sabu M. Jacob in fake cases to silence him

January 24, 2024 03:26 pm | Updated 03:27 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Sabu M. Jacob (file)

Sabu M. Jacob (file) | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Twenty20, the political outfit backed by Kitex Group, has dubbed the police complaints lodged by the CPI(M) and Kunnathunad MLA P.V. Sreenijin against the party’s chief coordinator Sabu M. Jacob as “fabricated ones and a revengeful act.”

In a press release issued here on January 24 (Wednesday), the party claimed that a huge public meeting held by it recently that rivalled the organising capacity of the CPI(M) and the development projects being implemented by the outfit had forced the CPI(M) and the MLA to lodge the fake petitions which will “never stand legal scrutiny.”

The announcements made by Mr. Jacob had angered the CPI(M). Among these were pension of ₹5,000 to all above 60 years, construction of a new dam at Mullaperiyar, up to 50% subsidy for food grains and medicines along the model, reducing crime rates by 80% in six months and reducing the number of Ministers in the Cabinet from 21 to 11.

The statement accused the CPI(M) and the Kunnathunad MLA of trying to “trap” Mr. Jacob in fake cases to silence him.

