Twenty20 clone puts up an impressive show in Chellanam

Chellanam Twenty20, a non-political group of young people, who contested the elections to the local self-government bodies won eight seats in the 21-strong Chellanam panchayat council, pushing the ruling United Democratic Front to the third position.
Chellanam Twenty20 won eight seats while the LDF won nine seats. The UDF has won four seats. Biju Pavizham said that the non-political formation had challenged the counting of votes in one of the wards, where it had lost by just one vote.
Role model
Chellanam Twenty20 has taken a leaf out of the Kizhakkambalam Twenty20 formation, which won the panchayat for the second consecutive term on Wednesday.
Mr. Biju said that the people of Chellanam had reposed their trust in the new formation as seen in the voting pattern.
Nature’s fury
The coastal village of Chellanam has been at the receiving end of severe sea erosion in the past.
Cyclone Ockhi in 2017 December and subsequent problems have left people at the mercy of nature for long.
Severe sea erosion and inundation of the coastal village has been a major problem in the area.
