Twenty20 alleges plot to hide facts in Deepu’s death

Hospital accused of conniving with MLA, CPI(M)

KOCHI

The Twenty20 party has alleged that the death of their activist, C. K. Deepu, due to head injuries was kept under wraps and the declaration was delayed for enabling the Kunnathundau MLA, P. V. Srinijin, and the CPI(M) to hatch a conspiracy to create the impression that the death was caused by liver cirrhosis. Addressing a press conference at Kizhaklambalam on Wednesday, Sabu M. Jacob, chief coordinator of Twenty20, alleged that the conspiracy was executed in connivance with the hospital authorities to deflect the allegations likely to be faced by the MLA and party in the wake of the death.

He accused the hospital of a few days’ delay in declaring the death. He demanded that the MLA be included in the list of accused and his mobile phones should be confiscated immediately. An inquiry by the CBI alone would lead to punishment of the accused and expose the conspiracy, he said. Deepu was declared dead on February 18 and four CPI(M) activists have been booked for his alleged murder. He alleged suspicious developments in connection with the death. Mr. Jacob alleged that the hospital authorities arranged ambulance for taking the body to the Government Medical College, Kalamassery, for post mortem without informing the relatives. The police agreed to a post mortem under the supervision of the medical board of the Kottayam Medical College in the face of stiff protest by the relatives and Twenty20 activists, he said.