Twenty20-AAP combine not to support any political fronts

Members urged to assess political situation and vote accordingly

The Aam Aadmi Party-Twenty20 combine will not extend support to any political front in the upcoming byelection in the Thrikkakara Assembly constituency.

The byelection is scheduled for May 31 and the Left Democratic Front and the United Democratic Front have fielded Jo Joseph and Uma Thomas respectively in the constituency. The election has been necessitated by the passing away of former MLA P. T. Thomas of the Congress party. The constituency has been considered a stronghold of the UDF.

A joint statement by Twenty20 president Sabu M. Jacob and Aam Aadmi Party State convener P.C. Cyriac said here on Sunday that the result of the Thrikkakara Assembly byelection would not affect the current social and economic conditions in the State. It was because of this that the Twenty20-AAP combine had decided not to field any candidate in the fray.

At the same time, the combine has asked its members to make a judgment of the political situation and to cast their votes accordingly. The Twenty20 and AAP leaderships were confident that their members were capable of taking the right decision and that they would exercise their voting right appropriately, the statement added.

The process of democracy could be strengthened when voters used their franchise with proper judgment and were not forced to vote through incentives, pressures and other factors, the statement said.