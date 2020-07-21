Twenty-three persons test positive in Idukki

IDUKKI:

21 July 2020 08:08 IST

Twenty-three persons including 13 tested positive for Covid 19 through local transmission in the district on Monday. The positive cases included eight returned from other States and two came back from the Gulf countries.

The source of the disease untraced included five persons from Rajakkad. The others were a 63 year old hotel worker from Karimpan, 28 year old driver of Munnar Tata General Hospital, a 28 year old man, 21 year old woman, 48 year old man, 32 year old man, 30 year old man and 38 year old man from Mullaringadu.

The District Collector has announced the following grama panchayat wards as containment zone. Vazhathope panchayat and Nedumkandam ward number 3, Karunapuram ward number 1,2, Mariyapuram ward number 2,7 and Vannappuram ward number 2,4.

Advertising

Advertising