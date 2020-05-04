Twelve recover in the district

In a major relief to Kottayam, 12 out 17 COVID-19-affected persons in the district were declared completely recovered from the disease here on Monday.

According to authorities, they have twice tested negative for the virus infection. With this, the number of COVID-19 patients in the district has come down to five.

Recovery list

Among those recovered included two headload workers in the Kottayam town market and two health workers at the district hospital and Parampuzha primary health centre respectively, besides a male nurse in Panachikkad, his mother and one of their relatives. Two truck drivers from Manarcad, a Tamil Nadu native scrap dealer from Changanassery, two women from Melukavumattom and Samkranthi too were tested negative.

Eleven of them were discharged from the Government Medical College Hospital here on Monday while the patient at the General Hospital is awaiting nod from the medical board to leave the hospital.

Sample collection unit

Meanwhile, the district administration is all set to launch the State’s first mobile sample collection unit in the district. The facility is a mobile version of the sample collection kiosks launched recently at government hospitals in the district. Using the facility, the Health Department seeks to collect samples of vulnerable people, including the elderly, pregnant women and police personnel, to assess the possibility of community transmission.