Filmmaker T.V.Chandran has been elected national vice-president of the Federation of Film Societies of India (FFSI). Speaking after taking charge at a general body meeting on Sunday, he said that filmmakers and cultural activists cannot continue to be apolitical at a time when a communal, anti-intellectual politics has hegemony in the country. Radhakrishnan Cheruvalli was elected joint general secretary of the FFSI. Reji M.Damodaran was elected secretary of the Kerala chapter.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.