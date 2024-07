Filmmaker T.V.Chandran has been elected national vice-president of the Federation of Film Societies of India (FFSI). Speaking after taking charge at a general body meeting on Sunday, he said that filmmakers and cultural activists cannot continue to be apolitical at a time when a communal, anti-intellectual politics has hegemony in the country. Radhakrishnan Cheruvalli was elected joint general secretary of the FFSI. Reji M.Damodaran was elected secretary of the Kerala chapter.