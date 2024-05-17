T.V. Santhosh’s art exhibition in Kochi explores history and contemporary issues

‘History Lab and the Elegy of Visceral Incantations’, an exhibition of paintings and sculptures by artist T.V. Santhosh, which is on at the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi’s Durbar Hall Art Centre, delves deep into the intricate interplay of history, violence, and visual manipulation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hailing from Thrissur and currently based in Mumbai, Santhosh uses powerful imagery to deliver his messages. He does not shy away from portraying contemporary issues either. A thought-provoking sculpture depicts a caged Indian rupee note surrounded by nails, a reference to the recent farmers’ protests and the government’s response.

The debut exhibition focuses on human suffering and the complexities of history. His works including sculptures depict the harsh realities of war, violence, and how historical narratives are being manipulated. An artwork depicts the transformation of a soldier into a prisoner, questioning the true cost of war and the numbing effect of violence portrayed in the media.

The artist challenges viewers to examine their understanding of suffering and the authenticity of the images they encounter daily. The exhibition also features wooden sculptures that vividly capture the economic realities and political constraints shaping the world. While addressing the impact of violence, the paintings explore the potential for redemption amid chaos. Santhosh’s ability to intertwine personal inquiry with artistic innovation and historical narratives creates a multi-dimensional experience, prompting viewers to engage with history profoundly.

The exhibition will conclude on May 20.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.