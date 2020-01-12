T.V. Gopalakrishnan gets award

The Vellinezhi Subramania Bhagavathar Memorial Award was given away to well-known Carnatic and Hindustani musician T.V. Gopalakrishnan at a function held at Olappamanna Mana, Vellinezhi, on Saturday.
Dr. Gopalakrishnan received the award from Bhagavathar’s son P.S. Raman. The award comprised a cash prize of ₹50,000 and a plaque.
Mannur Rajakumaranunni, Navaneet Narayanan Namboothiripad, K. Ramankutty, Vellinezhi Subramaniam, Hari Namboothiri and A.P. Kelu spoke.
P. K. Satyanarayanan, Ayurveda promoter who won the Dhanwantari Award recently, was also honoured at the function. Palghat Fine Arts Society secretary P.N. Subbaraman inaugurated Bhagavathar’s 25th death anniversary celebrations. Vellinezhi panchayat president K. Sreedharan presided.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.