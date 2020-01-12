T.V. Gopalakrishnan gets award

The Vellinezhi Subramania Bhagavathar Memorial Award was given away to well-known Carnatic and Hindustani musician T.V. Gopalakrishnan at a function held at Olappamanna Mana, Vellinezhi, on Saturday.

Dr. Gopalakrishnan received the award from Bhagavathar’s son P.S. Raman. The award comprised a cash prize of ₹50,000 and a plaque.

Mannur Rajakumaranunni, Navaneet Narayanan Namboothiripad, K. Ramankutty, Vellinezhi Subramaniam, Hari Namboothiri and A.P. Kelu spoke.

P. K. Satyanarayanan, Ayurveda promoter who won the Dhanwantari Award recently, was also honoured at the function. Palghat Fine Arts Society secretary P.N. Subbaraman inaugurated Bhagavathar’s 25th death anniversary celebrations. Vellinezhi panchayat president K. Sreedharan presided.