TV channel owner, staffer arrested

PATHANAMTHITTA

01 November 2021 19:07 IST

On charges of promoting enmity between various groups

The Thiruvalla police on Monday arrested the owner and employee of an online news channel on charges of promoting enmity between different groups in the name of religion.

Officials said Renjith T. Abraham, owner of Thiruvalla-based Namo TV and Sreeja Vallikode, who presented a controversial programme, surrendered before the police. The duo had been absconding since September and surrendered before the Station House Officer after the Kerala High Court dismissed their petition seeking anticipatory bail.

The accused will be presented before a magistrate later in the day.

Widespread criticism

The Thiruvalla police had booked a case against the them under IPC 153(a) after Ms. Vallikode presented a controversial programme through the channel, which allegedly was replete with offensive language against the members of a particular community. Aired against the backdrop of a controversy triggered by the Pala Bishop’s comment over narcotics jihad, it had drawn widespread criticism from different quarters, including Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan.