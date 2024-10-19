GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TV actress held for possessing banned drugs

Published - October 19, 2024 07:47 pm IST - Kollam

PTI

A 34-year-old television serial actress was arrested for possessing banned narcotics in her house here, police said on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Shamnath, hailing from Ozhivupara here, they said.

She was arrested by Paravur police from her house on Friday night, a senior officer said.

Based on a tip-off, a police team carried out a raid at the actress’s house, located at Ozhivupara, and unearthed methylenedioxyphenethylamine (MDMA) drugs kept in her possession.

“About two milli grams of MDMA were found in her custody. We suspect that she has been using the drugs for some time,” he said.

An investigation is on to find out those who supplied her with the banned drugs, the officer said.

The actress was arrested under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the police added.

