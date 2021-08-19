Tussle for dominance in Pala continues

KOTTAYAM

19 August 2021 22:37 IST

Kappan to stage satyagraha on Thiruvonam day

The political rivalry triggered by the back-to-back wins of Mani C. Kappan or rather the successive defeats of the Kerala Congress(M) continues to rage in Pala even months after the Assembly elections.

In yet another round of direct battle between the two sides, Mr. Kappan on Thursday announced that he would observe a satyagraha on Thiruvonam day to protest against an alleged attempt by the KC(M) to fabricate criminal cases against its detractors. Alongside the satyagraha, the legislator will also stage a sit-in at the Llalam bridge junction from 9 a.m to 3 p.m on the day.

Setting the stage for this latest round of battle is a case booked against Sanjay Sakariyas, grandson of the late Congress leader K.M. Chandy, for allegedly defaming Mr.Mani and his party using the social media.

Advertising

Advertising

“The case, booked under non-bailable provisions, is being framed with complete support of the State government. The protest on Thiruvonam day is an attempt to line up people against such fascist tendencies,” said Mr. Kappan.

The legislator is also expected to be joined by United Democratic Front leaders in the district. “If there is any politician in Kerala who is abusing the social media to defame rivals, it is Jose K. Mani,” said Saji Manjakadambil, convener of the UDF district committee.

The other day, the Pala police booked a case against Mr. Sakkariyas and others under various IPC provisions and Sections 67 and 67A of the Information Technology Act. The case followed a complaint lodged by KC(M) general secretary Stephen George.

Meanwhile, observers regard the development as an extension of the rivalry between Mr. Kappan and Mr. Mani, which began boiling over much before a direct battle between the two during the recent Assembly elections.

Earlier, the sparring leaders were also seen vying with each other to hog the credit for various schemes, including the Neloor drinking water project, allocation of ration card to Christian convents, and raising the support price for natural rubber.