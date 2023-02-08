Tussle between KTU V-C and Syndicate out in the open

February 08, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The ongoing tussle in the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) has come to a head with the Syndicate members accusing interim Vice-Chancellor Ciza Thomas of pushing the university into an administrative stalemate by delaying the implementation of decisions adopted by statutory bodies.

At a press conference held on the KTU campus here on Wednesday, the Syndicate members also made public their intention to write to the Chancellor seeking her removal from the position. Prof. Thomas, who termed the allegations baseless, stated later that the press conference was held without her permission, in yet another indication of a communication breakdown that has dogged the university of late.

Syndicate members I. Saju, B.S. Jamuna, Vinod Kumar Jacob and Sanjeev G., the conveners of the Syndicate standing committees on Affiliation, Planning, Academic and Research, and Student Affairs respectively; and Board of Governors (BoG) member Azeem Rashid accused Prof. Thomas of stalling the decisions adopted by the Syndicate and the BoG recently. They also charged the V-C with taking unilateral decisions by injudiciously exercising “emergency” powers laid down in the University Act.

Results delayed

According to them, the V-C’s stance has delayed the declaration of results of several examinations and conferment of PhD degrees. Besides, a Syndicate decision to conduct special supplementary examinations for students who had to clear a few papers to complete their course has been stalled. This has adversely impacted the job placement prospects of several students, they claimed.

The stalemate has also scuttled efforts to revise syllabus in time for the new academic year that will commence in August. With the term of the Board of Studies expiring last month, the KTU stared at the prospects of retaining a four-year-old syllabus devoid of portions on technological advancements.

KTU’s development plans have also been in limbo with Plan funds sanctioned by the government to establish ₹20-crore translational research centre and three Centres of Excellence remaining unutilised. The future development of the proposed headquarters at Vilappilsala and steps to identify a transit campus to launch academic departments have also come to a standstill, the Syndicate members alleged.

V-C’s stance

In a statement, the V-C maintained the KTU faced no administrative deadlock and all resolutions adopted by the Syndicate and the BoG “which are in accordance with the rules and regulations” were given approval. “However, one resolution each made by the Syndicate and the BoG to restrict the powers of the V-C are in violation of the statutory provisions of the university. These resolutions were dissented by the V-C and reported to the Chancellor. Further action will be taken as soon as the Chancellor’s decision on the same is received.”