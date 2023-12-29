ADVERTISEMENT

Tusker Vettikkattu Chandrasekharan dies

December 29, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

It has been alleged that the pachyderm was taken to temple festivals despite poor health

The Hindu Bureau

Tusker Vettikkattu Chandrasekharan (57), owned by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), died on the premises of Chengannur Mahadeva Temple on Friday.

The elephant was found in poor health after being paraded in the temple festival on Thursday. Though veterinarians had started treatment and attempted to raise him from the ground, the tusker died around 4.30 p.m.

The jumbo’s fans and some believers accused the TDB of ill-treatment, denying him rest and proper medication. It has been alleged that the pachyderm was taken to temple festivals despite poor health.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials said that a post-mortem examination would be conducted.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US