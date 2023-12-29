GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tusker Vettikkattu Chandrasekharan dies

It has been alleged that the pachyderm was taken to temple festivals despite poor health

December 29, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Tusker Vettikkattu Chandrasekharan (57), owned by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), died on the premises of Chengannur Mahadeva Temple on Friday.

The elephant was found in poor health after being paraded in the temple festival on Thursday. Though veterinarians had started treatment and attempted to raise him from the ground, the tusker died around 4.30 p.m.

The jumbo’s fans and some believers accused the TDB of ill-treatment, denying him rest and proper medication. It has been alleged that the pachyderm was taken to temple festivals despite poor health.

Officials said that a post-mortem examination would be conducted.

