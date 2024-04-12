Elephant that fell into well at Kerala’s Muttathupara rescued

April 12, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - KOCHI

A young tusker, which fell into a laterite well at Muttathupara in the Kodanad Forest Range, was rescued on April 12.

ADVERTISEMENT

The animal fell into the well of a private holding at the Kottapadi Placheri area in the early hours of the day. The forest officials brought in an excavator to create a pathway for the animal as the efforts by the elephant to get out of the well did not succeed.

Protest by residents

The residents of the area had earlier protested against the forest officials demanding that the animal be tranquilised. However, the forest officials said the demand could not be met as the circumstances were not favourable for darting the animal. The nearly 12-year-old tusker was trapped in the well, which had a significant quantity of water. Moreover, it had started raining in the afternoon when the rescue mission started.

The residents also objected to the move to level the ground to create a ramp for the animal to walk out. However, the officials eventually created a ramp through which the animal escaped to safety. The forest officials assured the residents that the damaged well would be restored. The animal, which sustained minor injuries, moved into the Kottappara forest area, said the forest officials.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.