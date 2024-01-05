Tusker Padayappa raids two shops in Munnar

January 05, 2024 01:02 pm | Updated 01:03 pm IST - IDUKKI

A wild tusker, locally called Padayappa, attacked two shops at the Kannimala estate under the Kanan Devan Hills Plantations (KDHP), near Munnar, on Wednesday night.

According to residents, the tusker reached the Kannimala area around 9 p.m. It destroyed a roadside shop owned by Agnimuthu. Then it moved to the Kannimala factory area and destroyed another shop owned by Kaliswami. According to the shop owner, the tusker destroyed sugar, maida, and food items. Local residents reached the spot and chased the tusker away from the area.

On Monday morning, the tusker attacked a ration shop at the Periyavare estate under the KDHP and ate three sacks of rice.