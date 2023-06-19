HamberMenu
Tusker Padayappa raids three roadside shops in Munnar

It eats fruits and vegetables stored in them. Traffic on the Munnar-Echo Point route was disrupted for over an hour following the animal’s entry

June 19, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
Wild tusker Padayappa raiding a roadside shop at Echo Point, near Munnar, on Sunday.

Wild tusker Padayappa raiding a roadside shop at Echo Point, near Munnar, on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A wild tusker, locally known as Padayappa, that regularly raids roadside shops in Munnar and eats fruits and vegetables entered Echo Point, near Munnar, on Sunday night.

According to residents, the tusker entered Echo Point around 10 p.m. and raided three roadside shops, eating fruits and vegetables stored in them. Following the entry of the animal, the traffic on the Munnar-Echo Point route was disrupted for over an hour. Later, the tusker returned to the forest.

A Forest department official said the wild elephant frequented areas in and around Munnar. “The tusker is in the habit of raiding roadside shops and eating fruits and vegetables without harming people. Echo Point is one of the main tourist destinations in Munnar and there are many roadside shops in the area,” said the official.

Last week, Padayappa blocked a tractor on the road at Kuttiyarvalley, near Munnar. According to Kanan Devan Hills Plantations Company (P) Ltd. (KDHP) officials, the tractor transporting tea leaves from the Gudarvila estate to the Mattupetty tea factory was blocked by the elephant when the vehicle reached Nettimedu, near Kuttiyarvalley. According to the driver and the worker, the tusker, however, did not attack the vehicle.

