Tusker Padayappa partially destroys a ration shop at Silent Valley

September 24, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
View of the wild tusker Padayappa tried to destroy the ration shop at Silent Valley near Munnar

View of the wild tusker Padayappa tried to destroy the ration shop at Silent Valley near Munnar | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A wild tusker, locally called Padayappa, partially destroyed a ration shop at Silent Valley estate under Kannan Devan Hills Plantations (KDHP) near Munnar on Saturday evening.

According to local natives, the tusker reached the area around 4:30 p.m. and attacked the rations shop at the No.2 division at Silent Valley. Trenches were fixed around the ration shop to prevent the wild elephant attack. But Padayappa entered the trench and destroyed the back roof of the ration shop. The tusker then moved to the entrance of the ration shop and tried to destroy the door. When they noticed the presence of the tusker, the local natives raised a sound and chased back the tusker from the area.

Plantation workers said the tusker had been camping in the area for several days and had destroyed the farms.

Munnar Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Job J. Neriamparampil said that eight Rapid Response Team (RRT) watchers were deputed to monitor the wild elephants in the Chinnakkanal and Devikulam region in Munnar. “The watchers closely monitor the movements of Padayappa, including wild elephants, and have not reported any issues,” said the official.

On September 15, tusker Padayappa attacked another ration shop at Lakkad Bazar, near Devikulam, ate some rice, and damaged three sacks. In July, the tusker attacked a house at Pampanmala, near Marayur, and ate a full sack of rice.

