ADVERTISEMENT

Tusker Padayappa enters Devikulam

November 16, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

The wild tusker, locally known as Padayappa, at Devikulam near Munnar on Thursday morning. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A wild tusker, locally known as Padayappa, entered the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) bungalow area at Devikulam near Munnar on Thursday morning.

According to local people, the tusker reached the area around 6.30 a.m. The tusker entered the Kochi-Dhanuskodi National Highway at Devikulam and disrupted the traffic for a while. The tusker then crossed the road and moved to the sub-collector bungalow area and later to the forest area.

The tusker had destroyed a cattle shed at Lockhart estate near Devikulam on Tuesday night. Local people said that the tusker had been roaming the Lockhart estate area of Devikulam for the past one month and frequented human habitations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Munnar Assistant Conservator of Forests(ACF) Job J. Neriamparambil said that a Forests department team is closely monitoring the movement of the tusker. “The Forests department had already collected the mobile phone numbers of the local people in Munnar and Devikulam and has been sending a warning alert message to these numbers at 9 a.m. for a few days now” he said.

“The monitoring watchers will update the Forests department about the roaming area of the wild elephants in Munnar, including Padayappa, every morning who in turn will notify the people. Through these messages people will be aware of the presence of wild elephants in major areas of Munnar,” said Mr. Neriamparambil.

Forests department officials said that Padayappa is roaming in the Devikulam area after a gap of two months. For the past two months, the tusker was camping at the Thalayar area of the Munnar-Marayur interstate route.

Tusker Padayappa is familiar figure in the Munnar region. The tusker is often seen on the roadside and at times visits the local food joints and takes away food without causing much damage to the shops.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US