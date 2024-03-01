Tusker ‘Padayappa’ blocks TNSTC bus in Munnar

March 01, 2024 07:35 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - IDUKKI

A wild tusker, locally known as Padayappa, blocked a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus and broke its mirror near Ettammile in Munnar on Thursday night.

Officials said the bus, en route to Palani from Munnar, was blocked by the animal for around 30 minutes near Ettammile on the Munnar- Marayur inter-State route. The tusker broke the side mirror of the bus.

“The tusker is in its peak musth period, resulting in the unnatural behaviour. Normally, the tusker does not attack people or vehicles,” said a forest official urging more caution on the part of motorists and people. The Forest department was tracking the movement of the tusker, the official said.