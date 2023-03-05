ADVERTISEMENT

Tusker Padayappa blocks KSRTC bus in Munnar

March 05, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - IDUKKI

Though the elephant did not turn violent, it broke the side view mirror of the bus.

Sandeep Vellaram

Padayappa in front of the KSRTC bus at Munnar in Idukki on Saturday night. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A wild elephant, Padayappa, blocked a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) super-fast bus in Munnar on Saturday night.

According to officials, the Thiruvananthapuram-Pazhani super-fast bus was on the way to Palani from Munnar around midnight on Saturday. When the vehicle reached Neyamakkad estate near Munnar-Marayoor intrastate highway, Padayappa blocked the bus for nearly ten minutes. Though the tusker did not turn violent, it broke the side view mirror of the bus. When another vehicle reached the spot, the tusker moved to the forest.

In a similar incident in April 2022, Padayappa broke the windscreen of a KSRTC bus near the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) office in Munnar town. The bus was on the way from Munnar to Udumalpet in Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, another tusker, Arikompan, attacked a house at Thalakulam, near Poopara, in Idukki in the early hours of Sunday. According to local residents, the tusker fully destroyed the house of Bommaraj, of Thalakulam, around 2 a.m. on Sunday. The family was not at home at the time. Later, the locals chased away the tusker.

The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
