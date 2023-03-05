HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tusker Padayappa blocks KSRTC bus in Munnar

Though the elephant did not turn violent, it broke the side view mirror of the bus.

March 05, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - IDUKKI

Sandeep Vellaram
Padayappa in front of the KSRTC bus at Munnar in Idukki on Saturday night.

Padayappa in front of the KSRTC bus at Munnar in Idukki on Saturday night. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A wild elephant, Padayappa, blocked a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) super-fast bus in Munnar on Saturday night.

According to officials, the Thiruvananthapuram-Pazhani super-fast bus was on the way to Palani from Munnar around midnight on Saturday. When the vehicle reached Neyamakkad estate near Munnar-Marayoor intrastate highway, Padayappa blocked the bus for nearly ten minutes. Though the tusker did not turn violent, it broke the side view mirror of the bus. When another vehicle reached the spot, the tusker moved to the forest.

In a similar incident in April 2022, Padayappa broke the windscreen of a KSRTC bus near the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) office in Munnar town. The bus was on the way from Munnar to Udumalpet in Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, another tusker, Arikompan, attacked a house at Thalakulam, near Poopara, in Idukki in the early hours of Sunday. According to local residents, the tusker fully destroyed the house of Bommaraj, of Thalakulam, around 2 a.m. on Sunday. The family was not at home at the time. Later, the locals chased away the tusker.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.