Tusker Padayappa attacks ration shop near Devikulam

November 24, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - IDUKKI

A wild tusker, locally called Padayappa, attacked a ration shop at Lakkad Bazaar, near Devikulam, in Munnar on Friday morning. According to residents, Padayappa reached Lakkad Bazaar around 4 a.m.

The tusker destroyed a ration shop owned by Lakkad resident Vijayalakshmi. It destroyed four sacks of rice and camped in the area for over two hours after which the local natives chased it back to the forest. According to the ration shop owner, Padayappa attacked the ration shop for three times over the past four months.

Local natives said the tusker had been roaming in the Devikulam area, near Munnar, for several days. It raided vegetables and fruit farms by plantation workers, who said the presence of Padayappa stopped them from going to work.