Tusker Padayappa attacks ration shop, eats rice

September 15, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - IDUKKI

A wild tusker, locally called Padayappa, attacked a ration shop at Lakkad Bazaar, near Devikulam, in Munnar on Friday morning. According to residents, the tusker reached Lakkad Bazaar around 5 a.m. The tusker destroyed a ration shop owned by Lakkad resident Vijayalakshmi. The tusker destroyed three sacks of rice and ate some of it. When the tusker attacked the shop, Vijayalakshmi’s husband Jayaram was in the nearby room. On noticing the tusker’s presence, he escaped. Later, local people chased the tusker away. The animal damaged some vegetable farms in the area. The tusker was finally chased back to the forest around 7 a.m. In July, Padayappa attacked a house at Pampanmala, near Marayur, and ate a full sack of rice.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.