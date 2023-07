July 13, 2023 10:07 am | Updated 10:07 am IST - IDUKKI

A wild tusker, locally known as Padayappa, attacked cluster homes at Pampanmala, near Marayur, in Idukki on Wednesday morning. According to tea plantation workers, the tusker reached Pampanmala around 12.30 a.m. It tried to raid cluster homes for food and destroyed the door of a house owned by Rajendran and ate a sackful of rice. Later, local people chased the tusker back into the forest.