Tusker ‘Padayappa’ again blocks KSRTC bus in Munnar

March 07, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST

(With Pic)

A wild tusker, Padayappa, blocked a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus and broke its windscreen, near Neymakkad, in Munnar on Tuesday morning.

According to officials, when the KSRTC bus, which was headed to Munnar from Udumalpet, reached near Neymakkad estate, Padayappa blocked the vehicle for around 20 minutes. The tusker broke the windscreen of the bus before heading back to the forest.

Munnar KSRTC Depot Inspector in-charge Vishwanathan said the windscreen of a bus was fully damaged. “The bus will be shifted to the workshop at Aluva for affixing new windscreen. The service was cancelled after the tusker attack,” Mr. Vishwanathan said.

“Padyappa may have been looking for food items and accidentally brushed against the windscreen, which broke. It did not attack the bus,” Munnar range officer Arun Maharaja explained.

This is the tusker’s second attack in less than a week. On Saturday night, Padayappa blocked a KSRTC super-fast bus at Neymakkad estate, near Munnar, and broke its side view mirror.

In a similar accident in April 2022, Padayappa broke the windscreen of a KSRTC bus near the Deputy Superintendent of Police(DSP) office in Munnar town. The bus was on the way from Munnar to Udumalpet in Tamil Nadu.

District secretary of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) M.N. Jayachandran said that the Forest department should check the health condition of the tusker. “The Forest department should fix a radio collar on Padayappa so that its movement can be tracked,” Mr. Jayachandran added.

Padayappa, believed to be around 60 years old, can be easily identified with his limp due to an injury on its hind leg and unusually long tusks. Padayappa has been named after Rajinikanth’s hit film.