Tusker found electrocuted at cardamom plantation in Idukki

February 03, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - IDUKKI

A tusker aged around 10 years was found electrocuted at a cardamom plantation in Idukki.

According to Forest department officials, the carcass of the tusker, known locally as Cigarette Kompan, was found in a private cardamom plantation at Kulathampara, near BL Ram, under the Devikulam range on Friday morning.

P.V. Vegi, Range Officer, Devikulam, who inspected the spot, said prima facie the death was due to electrocution. “A low-lying power line is passing through the cardamom plantation and it is suspected that the animal accidentally came in contact with the power line and and died on the spot. It is suspected that the incident occurred on Thursday night,” said Mr. Vegi.

“The exact reason for the death could be ascertained only after getting the post-mortem report,“ said Mr. Vegi.

Munnar Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Ramesh Bishnoi and Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF), Munnar, Shantri Tom visited the spot. Nisha Raichel, assistant veterinary surgeon, Munnar; and Anuraj, assistant veterinary surgeon, Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR); led the post-mortem examination.