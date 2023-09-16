Tusker electrocuted at Attappady

September 16, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - PALAKKAD

A tusker was found electrocuted at Ambannur in Attappady’s Pudur panchayat on Saturday. The elephant was part of a herd that destroyed crops in the area on Friday night. Forest officials said that the tusker, aged 20 years, must have come in contact with the hanging power lines. Officials of the Forest department and the Kerala State Electricity Board reached the spot and examined the scene after being alerted by the tribespeople. A team of veterinary surgeons led by David will conduct a postmortem on the elephant on Sunday. The carcass will be buried in the Agali forest area.

