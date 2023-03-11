ADVERTISEMENT

Tusker attacks farmer in Chinnakkanal

March 11, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - IDUKKI

Farmer was riding a two-wheeler when he came under attack. He had a narrow escape as he fell under a culvert

The Hindu Bureau

The two-wheeler that was attacked by wild tusker Chakkakompan at 80 Acre near Chinnakkanal in Idukki on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A wild tusker, locally known as Chakkakompan, attacked a farmer near Chinnakkanal, Idukki, on Saturday. Thayyil Johny, 45, a resident in Rajakkad, was on his way to his cardamom plantation at BL Ram near Chinnakkanal on his two-wheeler around 8 a.m. on Saturday. At 80 Acre, Johny saw Chakkakompan on the road. According to local people, the tusker suddenly attacked the two-wheeler, and Johny fell under a culvert and narrowly escaped the attack. The local people and the Forest department officials rushed him to a private hospital and chased the tusker to the forest.

On February 28, Chakkakompan had attacked a vehicle at BL Ram. Radhakrishnan, a driver and a resident of Bodinayakanur, Theni, had narrowly escaped from the attack then.

To capture Arikompan

Meanwhile, Forest department sources said Kumki (trained elephants) from Wayanad would reach Chinnakkanal on Monday to capture another tusker ‘Arikompan’. “The Forest department will train Kumkis before the operation. Last week, the department felled 128 eucalyptus trees near the Munnar Central Nursery for making a kraal in which Arikompan will be accommodated after its planned capture. The felled trees have been shifted to the Kodanad elephant camp for the kraal to be made. Works are expected to be completed soon,” said a Forest department source.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“After the kraal is made, a special team led by Chief Forest Veterinary Surgeon Arun Zachariah will reach Chinnakkanal and tranquilize Arikompan,” said the official. 

Order to tranquilize

Chief Wildlife Warden Ganga Singh had issued an order on February 21 for tranquilizing Arikompan. The order said the elephant could be captured and radio-collared or relocated. The order followed a proposal by the High Range Circle Chief Conservator of Forest (CCF), Arun R.S.

Local people have been demanding that Chakkakompan and another tusker Murivalankompan too be captured and shifted to another area.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US