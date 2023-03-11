Tusker attacks farmer in Chinnakkanal

March 11, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - IDUKKI

A wild tusker, locally known as Chakkakompan, attacked a farmer near Chinnakkanal, Idukki, on Saturday. Thayyil Johny, 45, a resident in Rajakkad, was on his way to his cardamom plantation at BL Ram near Chinnakkanal on his two-wheeler around 8 a.m. on Saturday. At 80 Acre, Johny saw Chakkakompan on the road. According to local people, the tusker suddenly attacked the two-wheeler, and Johny fell under a culvert and narrowly escaped the attack. The local people and the Forest department officials rushed him to a private hospital and chased the tusker to the forest.

On February 28, Chakkakompan had attacked a vehicle at BL Ram. Radhakrishnan, a driver and a resident of Bodinayakanur, Theni, had narrowly escaped from the attack then.

To capture Arikompan

Meanwhile, Forest department sources said Kumki (trained elephants) from Wayanad would reach Chinnakkanal on Monday to capture another tusker ‘Arikompan’. “The Forest department will train Kumkis before the operation. Last week, the department felled 128 eucalyptus trees near the Munnar Central Nursery for making a kraal in which Arikompan will be accommodated after its planned capture. The felled trees have been shifted to the Kodanad elephant camp for the kraal to be made. Works are expected to be completed soon,” said a Forest department source.

“After the kraal is made, a special team led by Chief Forest Veterinary Surgeon Arun Zachariah will reach Chinnakkanal and tranquilize Arikompan,” said the official.

Order to tranquilize

Chief Wildlife Warden Ganga Singh had issued an order on February 21 for tranquilizing Arikompan. The order said the elephant could be captured and radio-collared or relocated. The order followed a proposal by the High Range Circle Chief Conservator of Forest (CCF), Arun R.S.

Local people have been demanding that Chakkakompan and another tusker Murivalankompan too be captured and shifted to another area.