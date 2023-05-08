ADVERTISEMENT

Tusker Arikompan enters Chinnamanur-Megamalai road

May 08, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST

Though the tusker reaches near a TNSTC bus, it does not attack the vehicle

The Hindu Bureau

Tusker Arikompan on the Megamalai- Chinnamanur route in Tamil Nadu on Sunday night. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The wild tusker Arikompan which was translocated from Chinnakkanal to the Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Idukki entered the Chinnamanur-Megamalai route under the Tamil Nadu forest area on Sunday night.

A Tamil Nadu Forest department official said the tusker reached near a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus around 9 p.m. on Sunday. “Though the tusker reached near the bus, it did not try to attack the vehicle. The tusker is still camping in a shola forest under Megamalai,“ said the official.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“A 30-member Tamil Nadu Forest department team is still monitoring the movements of the tusker. The ban on entry of tourists to the Megamalai hill station will continue,” said the official. 

According to officials, Arikompan has been camping at Megamalai for four days. 

‘Returning to Periyar’

Meanwhile, Kerala Forest department officials claimed that the tusker started returning to the Periyar border from Megamalai on Monday morning. “According to signals received by the Kerala Forest department from the satellite radio collar, the tusker is now roaming 8.5 km away from the Periyar border and 5 km from the Megamalai reserve. The last signal was received around 7 a.m. on Monday,” said a Forest department official.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US