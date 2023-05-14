Tusker Arikompan did not cause any damage in Megamalai: TN forest officials

May 14, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - IDUKKI

The wild tusker Arikompan, which was translocated from Chinnakkanal to the Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR) recently, has not caused any damage in Megamalai.

According to Tamil Nadu Forest department officials, the tusker is camping at Megamalai under the Tamil Nadu Forest area for the past 10 days.

A Tamil Nadu Forest department official said that the tusker on Sunday reached the Highways dam area near Megamalai hill station. “At present, the tusker did not cause any damage or threat to the people in Megamalai. We temporarily restricted the tourist entry to Megamalai, as we are not aware of the behaviour of the tusker,” said the official.

According to Forest department officials, tusker Arikompan travelled nearly seven kilometres on Saturday and reached the Highways dam area in Megamalai on Sunday morning. “For the past three days, the tusker is camping near the Karuppu Swami estate area,” said an official.

Meanwhile, Kerala Forest department sources said that the tusker was now exploring its habitat and resource in a new place. “There is less chance for the tusker to return back to Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR). When translocating an animal to a new place, it will roam in and around the region and find its suitable habitat,” said the source.

“A 30-member Tamil Nadu Forest department team is still camping at Megamalai and monitoring the movements of the tusker. The ban on the entry of tourists to the Megamalai hill station will continue,” said the official.