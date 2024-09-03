Tushar Gandhi to inaugurate lecture series in Kottayam

Tushar Gandhi, author and great grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, will inaugurate Talks India, a monthly lecture series, at KSP Menon Hall here at 4.30 p.m. on September 9. The event is being organised jointly by the Kottayam Public Library and the Thiruvalla Mulamoottilachan Foundation.

According to Father Abraham Mulamoottil, founder of Talks India, the event aims at bringing eminent speakers from India and abroad on a monthly basis, providing the public with an opportunity to engage with these distinguished guests. Notable figures such as writer Arundhati Roy, Rediff.com chairman Ajith Balakrishnan, MP Shashi Tharoor, Commander Abhilash Tomy (Retd.), and Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian are slated to feature in the upcoming editions.

Organisers said Talks India is also considering organising science and technology workshops and offering support to start-ups.

