Turtles die as fire breaks out in wetland in Kasaragod

June 04, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - KASARAGOD

Forest dept. registers case as the turtles come under Schedule I and Schedule II of Wildlife Protection Act

The Hindu Bureau

Fifty-six turtles were found burnt to death after a fire broke out in a five-acre wetland at Payyanki, near Charvathur, in Kasaragod on Sunday.

The fire has been burning in the private plot, which has paddy, trees, and shrubs, for the past two days. Twenty-two Indian flapshell turtles and 34 black turtles, which come under Schedule I and Schedule II of the Wildlife Protection Act, were found burnt to death when local people and Forest department personnel arrived at the site to extinguish the fire, according to Kanhangad Forest Range Officer A.P. Sreejith.

Local people say the area is a habitat for several turtles and many more would have died. A proper inspection can be done only when the fire is completely extinguished. Mr. Sreejith said a case had been registered under Section 9 of the Wildlife Protection Act. There has been a demand for a police investigation into the frequent fires in the area.

