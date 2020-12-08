72.67% turnout for phase I of polling despite COVID-19 scare

Poll percentage is low compared to 2015 when the five districts averaged 75.74%

The first phase of the local body elections held in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki districts on Tuesday witnessed a voter turnout of 72.67%, a relatively higher polling percentage than expected given the COVID-19 scare.

Nonetheless, the turnout was low compared to 2015 when the five districts had averaged 75.74%.

The figures for Tuesday's polls are based on data available at 8.15 p.m. on Tuesday. There could be minor variations in the final figures, the State Election Commission (SEC) said. The encouraging turnout in the first phase notwithstanding the COVID-19 factor reflected the public's faith in democracy and elections, V. Bhaskaran, State Election Commissioner, said.

Among the five districts, Alappuzha recorded the highest turnout with 77.23%, followed by Idukki 74.56%. Kollam 73.41%, Thiruvananthapuram 69.76% and Pathanamthitta 69.70%. In the 2015 edition of the local body polls, Thiruvananthapuram district had recorded a turnout of 71.9%, Kollam 74.9%, Pathanamthitta 72.5%, Alappuzha 79.7% and Idukki 79.7%, according to data furnished by the commission.

Meanwhile, the polling percentage in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, the scene of a stiff electoral battle between the CPI(M)-led LDF and the BJP, fell to 59.73% this time from 62.9% in 2015. The turnout in Kollam Corporation also fell from 69.9% in 2015 to 66.06% in 2020.

COVID-19 patients vote

Polling started at a brisk pace at 7 a.m. and half the voters had exercised their franchise by 1.30 p.m. Many electors who had tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 or prescribed quarantine after 3 p.m. on Monday cast their votes directly at the polling booths wearing PPE kits after other voters had left the premises. Polling officials also received them wearing protective equipment. The final figures in this regard are expected to be out on Wednesday.

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala called for urgent intervention of the SEC alleging political bias on the part of certain special polling officers (SPO) deputed to deliver the special postal ballot papers.

This was evident in districts, including Thrissur, Mr. Chennithala said in a statement. Such officers should urgently be removed from election-related duties, he said. No steps had been taken on complaints lodged with the election officials, Mr. Chennithala said.