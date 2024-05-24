Turning his home into a war museum, Madhu lives his dream

Despite failing multiple physical fitness tests for military recruitment, M.P Madhu, a resident of Cheemeni, has honoured his lifelong ambition to serve the country by transforming his house into a war museum.

Now the manager of the Cheemeni cooperative bank, the 53-year-old has preserved his passion for the military through his extensive collection of war memorabilia.

The museum features an array of items related to the army, navy and air force such as uniforms of various forces, models of firearms such as the AK-47 and pistols, military gear such as desert water bottles, belts, blankets, military tags, sleeping bags, bulletproof jackets, boots, models of atom bombs used against Japan, and insignia. The museum also has an album compiled by Mr. Madhu comprising war-related news clippings and pictures dating back from the time of the Gulf War.

The Gulf War

“From a very young age, I was very passionate about joining the defence forces and attempted more than 10 times. However, each time I was rejected in physical examination due to knock knees,” he said. Mr. Madhu said the Gulf War broke out during his college years. Due to his curiosity about the weapons and war, he closely monitored the events and started to document the information that came in newspapers and magazines. When the collection turned into a huge volume, he bound them and made into an album.

He said the album was like an encyclopaedia on the war and slowly he developed interest in other wars such as the Kargil War, attack on the World Trade Centre, and so on.

He later decided to keep the huge volumes in some war museum for people to access them. He met Major Ravi, filmmaker and retired officer of the Indian Army, who appreciated his work and helped him visit the Regimental Centre of the Madras Regiment at Wellington in Ooty.

Mr. Madhu said he decided to set up the museum at home after visiting the Madras Regimental Museum.

Uniforms, medals

Motivated by the exhibits there, he began collecting items by reaching out to retired military personnel and others. He has already spent ₹3 lakh for the project and his efforts have garnered attention, leading to contributions from various sources. He said that his collection included uniforms worn by army personnel during various wars and the medals received by them.

“I wanted people to remember and respect the sacrifice made by defence personnel for the country,” he said.

The museum has attracted many visitors, including students and and Shauryachakra winner Havildar P.V. Manesh, besides Mr. Ravi.

Mr. Madhu has plans to set up a permanent war museum in Kasaragod. His family supports his endeavour.

