Turning a mosque’s terrace into a vegetable farm

Dawa College students of Madin Academy begin terrace farming

Madin Dawa College Principal Ibrahim Baqavi inaugurating the World Environment Day celebrations of Madin Academy in Malappuram on Sunday by planting vegetable saplings in grow bags on the terrace of a mosque. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

The Madin Academy here celebrated World Environment Day on Sunday by turning the sprawling terrace of its mosque into a vegetable farm. Dozens of grow bags with vegetable saplings in them were placed on the terrace. The Dawa College students of Madin Academy will vie among themselves to take care of the terrace farm because the best of them will get awards.

Madin Academy Chairman Syed Ibrahim Khaleel Bukhari said that the terrace farming would help not only to bring self-reliance in vegetables, but also to give horticultural training to the students. He said that the project would be expanded to 50-odd institutions under Madin Academy.

They planted the saplings of ladies finger, spinach, long beans, tomato, brinjal, chilly, snake gourd and curry leaves. A few more other items will be experimented soon.

Inaugurating the Environment Day celebrations by planting the saplings in grow bags, Madin Dawa College Principal Ibrahim Baqavi said that the vegetables they grow would be 100 per cent organic. “We are planning to use them and give to our neighbouring houses,” said Mr. Baqavi.

Apart from rainwater, the water used for ablutions will be utilised for the terrace farming. The students have been divided into four groups for taking care of the vegetables. Those who take care of the terrace farm the best way will be given awards.