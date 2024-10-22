GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Turkish version of Alakalillatha Kadal soon

Published - October 22, 2024 08:50 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Malayalam novel Alakalillatha Kadal penned by S. Mahadevan Thampi will be translated into Turkish and published with a special grant. The book, which already has Tamil and English versions, is being translated into Turkish. Journalist, translator and writer P. Muraleedharan translated the novel into English. The Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), which selected the book from the fair for translation, has assured to provide a translation grant for the work, including for its publication. The grant has been provided with a rider that the Turkish version has to be published before the next edition of the Sharjah Book Festival.

