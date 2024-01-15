ADVERTISEMENT

‘Turkey and India bonded over secularism’

January 15, 2024 12:51 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - Kozhikode

Session on ‘Hundred years of Turkish Republic’ held at the Kerala Literature Festival

The Hindu Bureau

The conversion of Turkey, which had an Islamic past, into a secular republic had inspired Indian leaders while framing the Constitution, said A.K. Pasha, Director of Gulf Studies Programme at Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Speaking at a session on ‘Hundred Years of Turkish Republic’ at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode on Sunday, he noted that Turks were unified in their secular attitude irrespective of their religions, and that India and Turkey bonded on this common trait.

Cemil Kutluturk from the History of Religions Department at Ankara University, Turkey, pointed out that the Indian concept of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ was followed in Turkey as well, though it had been rephrased as ‘Peace to All’, elaborating on marriages between the Turkish royalty and the ones in Hyderabad, which influenced the cultures of both families.

Mr. Pasha earlier explained India’s contribution towards the Turkish liberation movement and the convergence of the intent of people in both countries post-World War I. Mr. Kutluturk said the Indian Khilafat movement also supported the Turkish liberation movement.

Turkish Ambassador to India Firat Sunel was the moderator of the session.

