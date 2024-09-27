Tunnel sought to reduce water level of Mullaperiyar reservoir

The Mullaperiyar Tunnel Samara Samithi is set to launch an indefinite relay strike demanding a permanent solution to the perceived threat posed by the Mullaperiyar dam by constructing a tunnel to carry water from the dam to Tamil Nadu thus reducing the water stored in the dam to the minimum.

Senior Supreme Court lawyer Kaleeswaram Raj will inaugurate the protest at Vypeen Malippuram Ground on October 2. He will also deliver the keynote address. People from Vallakkadavu, the immediate downstream of the reservoir, to Vypeen who are considered prone to the threat posed by the reservoir will attend a public meeting organised in this connection, the committee office-bearers told a press conference here on Friday.

C.P. Roy, former chairman of the Mullaperiyar Agitation Council, will explain the idea of the proposed tunnel.