Tunnel road: Government accords sanction for land acquisition in two villages in Kozhikode

The State government has accorded sanction for the acquisition of 11.15 hectares of land in Kodenchery and Thiruvambady villages in Kozhikode district for the construction of the proposed Anakkampoyil-Meppadi tunnel road project. Negotiable purchase is likely to be considered after holding talks with private landowners in the identified project area.

“The only remaining technical hurdle is the clearance from the Forest department, which is expected soon as we have already complied with all the required demands for sanction,” said Thiruvambadi MLA Linto Joseph. He said the required extent of land to compensate for the loss of forest area to be acquired for the project was handed over to the Forest department in Wayanad district.

According to Mr. Joseph, construction work can be launched immediately after getting the final clearance from the Forest department. “As it is one of the 30 projects directly being monitored by the Chief Minister, there will not be any other hurdle at the implementation level,” he added.

Sanction is also expected soon for the acquisition of additional land in Wayanad district. According to officials, all the required social impact assessment studies have been completed in Wayanad to secure the land acquisition order from the government.

It was on October 6, 2020 that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan launched the blueprint of the 6.8-km tunnel road project, claimed to be the third such longest underpass in the country. Konkan Railway Corporation Limited was roped in for realising the ₹900-crore project within a four-year period. The project was proposed as one of the feasible alternatives to decongest the Thamarassery Ghat Road and facilitate easy inter-district travel between Wayanad and Kozhikode.